NFF welcomes Coalition’s farm safety funding commitment

National Farmer's Federation

The National Farmers’ Federation welcomes the Coalition’s commitment of $10 million to improve farm safety outcomes, if elected, which the NFF anticipates will include an allocation to continue the life-saving work of Farmsafe Australia.

“Our people are agriculture’s most important asset. Part of the plan for agriculture to be a $100 billion industry by 2030 includes a target for zero farm fatalities by the same year,” NFF CEO Tony Mahar said.

“Farmsafe Australia, of which NFF is the secretariat, has been leading transformational work to achieve better farm safety outcomes.

“Farmsafe’s most recent work was made possible by a $1.9 million Federal Government grant in 2019. Since then there has been a 21