Rodeo welcomed by Outback Queensland Tourism Association

CEO Outback Queensland Tourism Association, Denise Brown

Theis weekend’sRoad to Rodeo created great energy and increased media attention for Longreach.

A crowd of over 1500 enjoyed rodeo, cooking demonstrations by Shank Brothers including local produce, awesome Rodeo Rock concert (James Johnston, Wolff Brothers and Luke Geiger, Corrine Ballard and Bella Mackenzie).

Many out of town visitors attending the rodeo, swamped the Main Street and spent up big in cafes, and a the Merino bakery.

They bought new country chic kits from Irvines and other clothing suppliers. T

There was certainly a huge amount of traffic through Eagle Street over the three days.

The accomodation sector was hugely complimentary of the number of visitors that Rodeo brought to Longreach and occupancy levels were high.

Food and beverage sales across the region have escalated during the set-up and bumped out of the event, as there were many volunteers to feed.

Some of the volunteers ended their Longreach experience with visits to the Hall of Fame, QFounders and dinner at Smithy’s.

A great event for the region and one we are encouraging for next year – for those of you who missed out on this year… we will see you next year!