Herculean efforts for local flowers and clothes

Michael R Williams

After being married and having children by the age of 22, Clothe Me and Dusty Blooms owner Rhiannon Matthews, has managed to build herself up as a small-town entrepreneur now occupying the space on 27 swan street.

Her tale is one of diligence, hard work, and innovation.

“I had spent a few years out here as a kid with my parents who own Foodworks—and we had a property, Hanworth Station, and we loved it;” she said.

“We were there for three years, and I had done some time here at LSODE.

“Out of all the places we’ve lived, I’ve always loved Longreach, it’s my home.”

After travelling around Queensland and the northern parts of New South Wales, she has decided Longreach is her true home.

And after living outside of Townsville and finding the 40-kilometre trip each way and having to pay more than what she earned in childhood, the decision to move to Longreach was made.

“I love our town, and think it is very important for young kids to get to have the experience of living in a rural small town,” Mrs Matthews said.

“There’s a saying, it takes a village to raise a child.

“I think that’s very true.

“When you’re in the bigger cities, there’s more opportunity [in terms of options], but less opportunity in the way of people skills I guess.

“When you’re in a small community you have to learn to get along and the importance of helping each other.”

Finding a need for a florist in town, Ms Matthews would start her small business Dusty Blooms, an operation she still runs to this day.

“When that was happening Covid was very apparent, February 2019,” she said.

“My first retail space was in Merino Arcade.

“I had that for around 12 months.”

However, late in 2019, the floristry industry took a turn for the worst, supply and demand became tumultuous as imports were halted.

“Things began to get really tricky with pricing, affordability and actually being able to get stock in because a lot of the import and exports were not coming in or going out of the country,” Ms Matthews said.

“The flower industry was great to start with, but then because of Covid, our local growers were struggling to keep up with the huge fluctuation of supply and demand.

“It’s such an important service to have, especially for funerals and weddings, but also many day-to-day things.”

Like many through the pandemic, Mrs Matthews was forced to adapt.

She would work in a small store in the Merino Arcade, but sales would tighten during the most difficult months of 2020-2021.

“Budgets got tighter for everyone and things got more expensive,” she said.

“Maintaining product was the hardest thing because it’s perishable and was difficult to get.”

Then Target Longreach closed, and many people struggled to find appropriate fitting clothes, giving Mrs Matthews an idea.

“We had nowhere to buy underwear, bras, or jocks.

“Whilst I was trying to keep the retail front for Dusty Blooms open, I started up the underwear side of things [Clothe Me] next door.

“I would run it myself to start with, then had a couple of employees who helped out, otherwise it was myself running the two shops at some stages”.

“And, Instead of giving up and having no flower shop or services in town at all, I took them back to the home studio.

“I kept the clothing store going, learnt how to fit bras, and just started small.

“Bras and underwear, people were most thankful to see in stock.

“As far as clothing, we have a pretty good range out here and between all the little stores, everyone does a pretty good job at filling the gaps.”

Not stopping there, Mrs Matthews began to apply her passion for innovation into finding the appropriate fit for all of her clients.

“I like to tailor things and make them a little more personalised,” she said.

“I know, personally, when I used to go into shops anywhere, I would think, nothing in here is going to fit me.

“So you go in instantly with a negative mindset and I wanted to change that for women especially.”

Dusty Blooms would be relocated to Mrs Matthews’ home studio, and she would start Clothe Me in the arcade.

Working tirelessly between the two, Mrs Matthews would swap from the shop in the arcade to flowers at home after business hours.

Finally, after catching Covid, she was forced to rest, but in that time, after talking to her ‘hubby’, she was told about her current spot on Swan St.

“As much as I miss our little family at the arcade, I do love the new space I am in, and wanted to create a lovely atmosphere for our amazingly supportive customers to visit to thank them for sticking with me through the tough times,” she said.

“But coming in here has been a relief, I’m an outdoors person so even having the sunlight coming in has been a treat.

“Being able to do the majority of my work within business hours has been huge.

“When I walk out of work here at four o’clock, I actually get a bit anxious because I’m not used to having time of an afternoon with my family”.

Mrs Matthews has begun to find balance in her life again—managing to hold two businesses and a family.

“The biggest thing I can say about floristry is that it is also a labour of love,” she said.

“It’s not a business you can walk into and expect to make millions.

“But as for my family and I it allows me to have the flexibility to raise my children and you can never put a price on that.

“The hours that you have to put in, and the emotions you go through sometimes can be a lot.

“But the biggest gain I get from it personally is when I have people come in who may have had a rough day and have a safe space to enjoy.

“It’s great knowing you’ve made a difference in someone’s day.”