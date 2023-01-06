$12 for a lettuce? So “Un-Australian”. Australian Lamb is back to challenge the status quo and celebrate what makes us Australian

Meat & Livestock Australia

Following the launch of the annual summer Australian Lamb ad, Aussie Lamb is back to challenge the term “Un-Australian” and remind the world that it’s all our differences, along with our delicious lamb, that unites us.

Research conducted by Australian Lamb found that almost half (45 per cent) of Aussies have been called out for an “Un-Australian” act, while over half (52 per cent) have used the term to describe someone or something.

It seems it is most popular amongst Millennials, with the majority (60 per cent) having called someone or something “Un-Australian” or been called it themselves (59 per cent).

Unsurprisingly perhaps, the rise in living costs over the last 12 months has dominated the list of the most “Un-Australian” things to have happened in 2022. However, aside from the lettuce hitting the headlines, it’s the $34 watermelon causing the most uproar (55 per cent), above both rising rent/ property prices (36 per cent) and rising interest rates (32 per cent).

Now though, it seems that these callouts have gone too far.

More than half (53 per cent) of Australians believe that the term “Un-Australian” has become so overused in 2022—it’s hard to know what is or isn’t Australian anymore.

Interestingly, more men than women (61 per cent versus 46 per cetn) believe this to be the case.

The latest advert from Australian Lamb imagines an alternate reality which sees people being called out for being “Un-Australian” before being banished to “Un-Australia”—an infinite cultural exile.

In the lifeless desert, we meet Aussies who’ve committed offences from switching off the test cricket, eating a meat pie with a knife and fork, to not knowing the second verse to Khe Sanh.

When Lambassador Sam Kekovich appears in a cloud of smoke, alongside a sizzling BBQ and perfectly searing lamb, it’s clear all this “Un-Australian” accusing has gone too far.

Graeme Yardy, Domestic Market Manager at MLA said: “The use of “Un-Australian” has got out of control, everything from how you eat your pie to having a wedding on Grand Final day is on the chopping block.

“Chances are you’ll be viewed as “Un-Australian” by someone,” he said.

“What makes Australia great is that we celebrate our differences.

“Lamb is famous for bringing Aussies together, so what better way to cut through this division and help us come together over these collective differences than with a good lamb BBQ.

“As ever, this campaign is topical, tongue in cheek and positions lamb as the meat of choice to unite us.”

The research confirmed that our national foods and eating habits are also sacred, with a Bunnings with no sausage sizzle (28 per cent), eating a pie with a knife and fork (27 per cent) and toasting fairy bread (24 per cent) all being called out as “Un-Australian”.