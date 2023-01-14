New report tells

Agforce

AgForce has commended farmers for sustainable land management practices, following the release of the latest Statewide Landcover and Trees Study (SLATS) report.

The report, which uses state-of-the-art satellite technology, reveals overall tree clearing in Queensland from 2019-2020 is down by 40 per cent on the previous year while clearing in remnant and high-value regrowth vegetation-regulated areas has reduced by more than 50 per cent.

Tree clearing in Reef catchment areas has also decreased by 16 per cent on the previous year.

AgForce General President Georgie Somerset said the figures put paid to outlandish claims by greenies that the State is a “deforestation hotspot.”

“This latest information tells an undeniably good story of landowners managing our natural assets in Queensland,” she said.

“With so much at stake these days (environmentally, climatically, socially, and economically), it’s never been more important to spread a positive message – landowners do indeed care for agricultural lands.

“The findings are a testament to the hard work of landowners, who have made great efforts with sustainable land management during particularly challenging times and tough drought conditions.

“They value protected plant and animal species, and they are united in their desire to produce safe, delicious, healthy food for the rest of us in Australia and throughout the world, while also maintaining and building natural capital to support healthy ecosystems.

“We commend our farmers for their great work, and will continue to work with industry, the community, and the State Government to ensure land clearing in Queensland continues to reduce.”