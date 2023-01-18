40 years of Myers

Michael R Williams

For nearly 40 years locals have looked to Myers Newsagency owner, Doug Winterbottham for their news, lotto, books, and stationery; however, in the near future, locals may be looking at a new face at the counter.

“I’ve owned it for 39 and a half years, I think it’s time I deserve to put my feet up,” Mr Winterbottham said.

The shop is currently on the market, and Mr Winterbottham said he will be running it personally until it is sold.

After it’s sold, he also noted that he does not plan to leave Longreach any time soon.

Mr Winterbottham has a rich history with the town.

“We bought the shop in August, ’83,” he said.

“I was a contractor before that and before that, I was caught up at the Pastoral College.

“When it became available, I read that newsagents weren’t a bad proposition.”

In that time, Mr Winterbottham recalls many changes to the way Myers Newsagency operates.

“It’s changed dramatically in that time, we didn’t have the lotto at the time,” he said.

“We had the [Golden] Casket tickets, of which we sold one winner.

“A local picked up half-a-million dollars.

“Then instant scratch-its came in.”

“I’ve met a lot of people… some of whom have passed on,” he said.

“Some have come and gone and some have gone to the coast to live.

“They’re fantastic people—all down to earth.

“I’ve had a lot of staff over the years.

“When I first opened the shop, I had two girls and they moved on.

“One had stayed with us for ten years, another lass stayed for us another ten years, and the current staff has stayed here for three years.”

Mr Winterbottham thanked all the customers he has had over the years, noting they had been ‘fantastic people’.

“It’s been good,” he said.

“We’ve enjoyed it.”