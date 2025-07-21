Funding for rural halls

Rural Australian community organisations are invited to apply for funding to upgrade their local halls and community centre facilities.

Rabobank’s newly-launched Community Hub Improvement Program has an overall pool of $120,000 available, providing the opportunity for 12 applicants to receive funding of $10,000 each to go towards improvements to their local rural hall or community centre.

To be eligible for consideration, the local hall or community centre must be: based in rural Australia, defined as a building or space that is open and accessible to the local community, provide services that the local population wants and needs, and is seen as playing a vital role in supporting vibrant and inclusive communities.

Launching the new program, Rabobank Australia CEO Mark Wiessing said as a bank focussed on agriculture and rural communities, Rabobank recognised the important role community hubs and halls play in regional Australia, where halls and community centres can be far more than just buildings and can be the “heartbeat” of the community.

“The Rabobank Community Fund is very pleased to make this funding available to help local halls and community centres continue to function as key locations that foster community participation and engagement in rural areas,” he said.

“These venues are often key meeting places for farming communities – providing safe, trusted spaces for locals to gather, especially in isolated areas. They can also serve as important places of refuge and recovery centres in times of emergency and natural disasters as well as venues for training sessions and workshops for local communities to access valuable education opportunities.”

Rabobank Community Hub Improvement Program applications opened on Thursday, July 17, 2025, and will close on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Funding recipients will be announced in early October 2025.

To apply visit: rabobankaunz.eventsair.com/communityhubs/application/Site/Register