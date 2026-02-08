First aid every parent should know

As students head back to school, Australia’s National First Aid Courses is urging parents and educators to brush up on basic first aid.

This can come in handy when it comes to allergies, common playground injuries and knowing when to act fast.

National First Aid Courses director Samuel Bohr said with schools returning minor injuries will be inevitable.

“Children are naturally active, curious and energetic. Scrapes, bumps and allergic reactions are among the most common school-related incidents we see,” Mr Bohr said.

“The right knowledge can make a critical difference in those first few minutes.”

While school staff are trained in first aid, it is beneficial for parents to also understand first aid.

“Accidents don’t just happen at school. They happen at home, sport and on weekends,” Mr Bohr said.

“A nationally recognised first aid course gives parents the confidence to respond calmly and correctly, wherever they are.”

Allergy awareness at school

Food allergies are a growing concern in Australian schools, with an increasing number of children carrying EpiPens or other adrenaline auto-injectors.

“Anaphylaxis is a medical emergency,” Mr Bohr said.

“Prompt recognition and action saves lives.”

Key EpiPen and allergy safety tips for parents:

• Ensure your child’s EpiPen is in date, clearly labelled and stored according to school policy

• Teach children (age-appropriately) to recognise early symptoms such as itching, swelling or difficulty breathing

• Make sure teachers and carers know where the EpiPen is kept and how to use it

• Review your child’s ASCIA Action Plan with the school at the start of each year

• Remember: adrenaline is safe. When in doubt, use the EpiPen and call 000 immediately

Common School Injuries — and how to respond

While most school injuries are minor, knowing the correct response can prevent complications. Some of the most common back-to-school injuries include…

Cuts and grazes:

• Clean the wound with running water

• Apply pressure to stop bleeding

• Cover with a clean dressing

Sprains and strains:

• Use the RICER principle: Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation, Referral

• Avoid returning to play too quickly

Head knocks:

• Monitor for symptoms such as vomiting, confusion, headache or drowsiness

• Seek medical advice if symptoms worsen or persist

Nosebleeds:

• Sit the child upright and lean them forward

• Pinch the soft part of the nose for 10 minutes

• Do not tilt the head back