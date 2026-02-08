GCBF applications now open

Does your community group have a project they are saving up for?

Applications are currently being accepted for the first round of the Gambling Community Benefits Fund this year.

Grants of up to $35,000 are available to support community organisations across Queensland, within the state’s largest one-off community grants program.

The GCBF supports not-for-profit groups to deliver a range of projects including renovating community facilities, running local events and training sessions, installing solar systems and shade sails, or upgrading equipment and vehicles.

Deb Frecklington, Nanango MP, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice and Integrity shared that the GCBF had made a big difference in communities.

“Whether it’s a small charity, a much-loved footy club, or a service in one of the most remote parts of our State, every dollar awarded from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund helps support the work these organisations do and the role they play in their local community,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“No matter the size of the project or idea, I encourage all eligible not-for-profit groups to consider applying for a grant in Round 126 – because how good would it be to start off the year with a $35,000 boost for your local community initiative?”

The fund has delivered more than $60 million for community initiatives each year, with the recent $100,000 Super Round setting a new record for application numbers.

Applications are open now until midnight on 28 February 2026, with successful applicants will be announced in July. For more information, and to apply, visit: justice.qld.gov.au/initiatives/community-grants