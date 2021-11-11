Remembrance Day commemorated with new plaque

By Michael R Williams

Despite fears of strong weather compromising the event, Remembrance Day went ahead in Longreach in Edkins Park.

There was a strong wind to contend with, but the event remained dry throughout.

Longreach RSL Sub Branch President Chris Hamilton said Remembrance Day was an important moment for the nation.

“It’s very important for us, as veterans, to remember those who sacrificed their lives in conflicts prior to the ones that we were in,” he said.

“It’s also important for the community to be a part of events such as these because, as we say, at the end of the day, we shall not forget – and we shouldn’t.”

Mr Hamilton said he was pleased to see the weather hold off for the ceremony.

“The Good lord, the seven sisters, and the rainbow serpent all worked together to keep the weather away,” he said.

“It was a little bit risky, but as the soldiers would say, ‘skin’s waterproof – so a little bit of rain wouldn’t hurt us.”

The event closed with the unveiling of a plaque that conserves the memory of the Battle of Nui Le – the final battle for Australian troops of the Vietnam War.

Former President of the Longreach RSL Sub Branch Jim Egan said it meant a lot to him to see the battle acknowledged in his hometown.