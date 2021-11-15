RAPAD fund feasibility study for wool scour

By Michael R Williams

Blackall’s ambitions to start a modernised wool processing plant will hit a new milestone as The Remote Area Planning and Development Board (RAPAD) has provided funding for the next step.

RAPAD recently provided a $50,000 grant to support a technical feasibility study and to progress an initial offering in the venture.

This feasibility will assist to secure an in-principal agreement from the State Government for water, secure an option to acquire land for development, develop a labour force strategy for construction and operations, continue work on a logistic strategy for supply and customers, establish electricity supply strategy and help develop a capital estimate for the plant.

RAPAD Chairman Tony Rayner said the wool industry is an excellent economic and population driver for the central west

region.

“That’s why we have worked hard on exclusion fencing and why we are now supporting the Blackall region to process greasy wool so the region can capitalise on our raw products,” he said.

For over a year, the Blackall Tambo Regional Council has championed the project of an end-to-end wool processing plant, with original feasibility studies claiming it was economically viable and beneficial to the whole of the central west.

Blackall Tambo Mayor and RAPAD Director Andrew Martin said, if successful, the scour would create jobs and investment that would flow through the entirety of the region.

Queensland Wool Processors (QWool), the newly established company behind the project, is now raising seed funding (closes 19th November via qwool.com.au).