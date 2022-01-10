What’s in store for Winton Devils

What was the best moment(s) this year for your club?

The Winton Devils had a few great moments throughout the 2021 season both on and off the field. Some of those moments on the field came in the form of Devils rookie Robert “Bob” Mann’s game levelling try in the corner and Carlin “Bully” Ellis’s clutch conversion from the sideline after the siren in the Devils last minute come from behind win against the Barcaldine Sandgoannas. Another moment was the Devil’s last game of the year against Alpha Brumbies where after a long season the boys came together for a big win to end the season on a high. With so many of our more experienced players retiring at the end of 2019 and no season in 2020, I would say one of our biggest achievements was fielding aside each week.

What can fans, players, and volunteers get excited about in the coming year?

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2022 season! Some of those things include our Winton Diamantina Devils Ladies Day/Pink Day where we will be unveiling a special set of one-off jerseys that will be auctioned off at the end of the game, with proceeds from the jersey’s to be donated to a local charity. Some of the other things to be looking forward to and looking out for during the 2022 season will be some of our Winton Devil players doing the rounds of the town selling meat trays and raffle tickets. Also be on the lookout for our newly designed Winton Diamantina Devils merchandise for example supporter shirts, stubbie coolers, Hats/caps, and much more.

How can locals get on board with supporting the club?

For anyone who is looking to get on board in supporting the Winton Diamantina Devils, either juniors or seniors, there are many ways that you can get involved. Some of those ways include volunteering whether that be to fill water bottles, as a coach, a bus driver, working in the bar or canteen, or even as a referee/touch judge. Even just by turning up to our games, having a hotdog and beer or soft drink, and cheering on the mighty Diamantina Devils, you can do your part to show your support.

How would you describe your club’s ethos?

Winton Diamantina Devils may only be a little club in a small town but it is rich with history with many former Winton Devils throughout the years shown that through hard work, dedication and a will to dream big have not only gone on to have professional careers as rugby league players but some have even gone on to represent not just their state but their country also. Players such as Matt Sing, Danny Moore, Noel Solomon, and more recently Kurt Mann and Mitch Fogarty. The Devils pride themselves on their dedication, grit, and determination. We are proud to serve the people of Winton in all aspects, not just footy. We march proudly with the community on Anzac Day, participate in other community events throughout the year. The men and women who wear the blue, yellow, and red know that when they do so, they are carrying a legacy built on hard work, courage, and passion for rugby league.

Do you see your team as premiership possibles? Why?

We were a very young side and inexperienced side in 2021 and at times played some games short of a full team. Nevertheless, the boys never dropped their heads, kept on turning up all year for every game, and showed Central West what being a Devil really meant. In my opinion, we showed more than enough glimpses of our future: that when we put it all together for the full 80 minutes, not only can we match them, but we can trouble any team.