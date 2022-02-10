VISIT A NURSERY FOR YOUR VALENTINE GIFT

Neil Fisher

Next Monday is Valentine’s Day, a fun day of the year when it is cool to give a gift of plants or flowers to your loved one.

Valentine’s Day is steeped in tradition, yet it could be said that in Australia that we have only participated in the spirit of the day in the last 25 years.

This year, even Covid has had an impact, with Valentine’s Day flower wholesalers warning they will not be able to meet the demand for Valentine’s Day flowers because the pandemic has hit supplies from local growers and overseas imports.

I was talking to Di from Ilfracombe Garden Nursery this week about the extra demand western nurseries and hardware stores will face for Valentine’s Day gifts this year.

Di said that her nursery had plenty of colourful flowering stock with would be Valentines.

For those people who may have forgotten, or who are running a little late with their Valentine’s gift, or even for those looking for something out of the ordinary, the gift to please that will last for years is a plant.

Why not select some plants for inside your home or the garden or maybe plants for a whole new garden?

So, maybe you can start a new tradition this Valentine’s Day, and create a Valentine’s garden for your loved one.

THE MEANING OF FLOWERS

You have made the choice to purchase plants for your Valentine.

Did you know that many plants have meanings?

Has your loved one come home recently with a bunch of flowers?

Has your friend given you a pot plant for a present lately?

Did you wonder what the real meaning of these gifts were?

|I thought you might like an insight into these meanings, so that next time you are presented with a flower or plant, you will know what they are really trying to tell you!

Plants and Flowers you want to receive:

Acacia – means secret love.

Aloe – means healing and protection.

Azalea – means moderation, temperance, your blush has won me.

Caladium – means great joy and delight.

Camelia – means gratitude, good fortune, and loveliness.

Carnation – means love and femininity.

Coreopsis – means always cheerful.

Daisy – means innocence, faith, cheer, and simplicity.

Euphorbia – means persistence.

Fuschia – means good taste.

Gardenia – means joy and refinement.

Gerbera – means innocence and purity.

Heloptrope – means devotion.

Hibiscus – means delicate beauty.

Honeysuckle – means fidelity and generosity.

Iris – means faith, wisdom, and health.

Jasmine – means amiability.

Kalanchoe – means eternal love and persistence.

Maidenhair Fern – means health, luck, and protection.

Orchid – means bell of my heart.

Palm – means victorious.

Pansy – means pleasant thoughts.

Plumbago – means holy wishes.

Poppy (red) – means consolation.

Pyrostegia – means fame.

Rose (burgundy) – means unknown beauty.

Rose (red) – means I love you.

Rose (red bud) – means pure and lovely.

Rose (white) – means innocent love.

Rose (red and white together) – means unity.

Rose (yellow) – means friendship.

Rosemary – means commitment and fidelity.

Stephanotis – means happiness in marriage.

Strelitzia – means magnificence.

Sunflower – means happiness, adoration, and loyalty.

Zygocactus – means vibrancy and celebration.

Plants and Flowers you don’t want to receive:

Balsam – means impatience.

Begonia – means beware.

Clematis – means poverty

Evening Primrose – means inconstancy.

Fig – means secrets I keep.

Geranium – means stupidity.

Hyacinth (purple) – means jealousy.

Hydrangea – means heartless.

Hypericum – means animosity.

Lavender – means distrust.

Maidenhair – means discretion.

Marigold – means grief, jealousy, or cruelty in love.

Murraya – means deceit.

Oleander – means beware, danger.

Petunias – means feelings of deep resentment and anger.

Rose (thornless) – means ingratitude.

Snapdragon – means no.

Venus Fly Trap – means duplicity or liar.

FLOWER COLOURS FOR VALENTINES DAY

If you’re thinking of giving flowers for Valentine’s Day, remember to choose your colours carefully, so that you are getting the right message across!

Blue – conservative and safe

Green – peaceful and content

Orange – pleasure, and harmony

Pink – delicate and love

Purple – magical, mystical and mysterious

Red – sexy and passionate with warmth and feeling

Turquoise – good if it’s communication you’re after

White – innocence, purity, and faith

Yellow – happiness, warmth, and laughter