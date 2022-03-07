Winton Mayor welcome Outback Way funding

Michael R Williams

Winton will be the most easterly point of the Outback Way and stands to be one of its largest beneficiaries, and Shire Council Mayor Gavin Baskett said he was shocked to hear the announcement from Barnaby Joyce to finish its sealing.

“We’ve [Winton and Boulia mayors, and the Outback Way Development Council] been working feverishly for the past 25 years on this,” he said.

“Been going down to Canberra the last five years to lobby the ministers to just keep putting up our face.”

Cr Baskett said the funding not only will go towards completing the sealing of the road between Boulia and the Northern Territory but widening sections of the road between Winton and Boulia.

“When it’s finished we’ll have a sealed road from the east coast, Cairns, Rocky, Gladstone, to the West Coast through Ayers Rock.

“The traffic that will come through Winton will be phenomenal; we’ll be a major crossroad from the North and South.”

Cr Baskett said he looks forward to the opportunities afforded to the Winton economy due to this road.

“We’ll be looking to release at the end of March, early April, two significant blocks of land for more accommodation and business opportunities – to be able to say that by 2026, when the road is there, the opportunity is there for people who want to travel,” he said.

“There will be a significant increase in stock traffic from the Northern Territory heading into the Queensland markets.

“For tourism, you can now get to Ayer’s Rock and there will be no impediments to your journey.

“The opportunities for Winton and Boulia are just going to be phenomenal.”

Cr Baskett said graziers along the highway will be saving $75 per head, which is approximately how much is lost travelling along the dirt roads of the Plenty Highway.

“You’ve got 150 head on a truck, well do the math there,” he said.

“Then you’re sending tens of thousands of head a year – that’s a significant amount of money.

“It’s going to be great for the economy – there’s $5.3 billion of GDP to come out of that road at the moment, once that’s sealed that economy could grow, especially on the Western Australia end.

“There’s half a dozen goldmines there waiting for this road to be sealed – it’s a Nation-building project.

“It’s going to build the nation.”