Tackling connectivity on the farm

Michael R Williams

A newly blossoming business housed in the former Leader building on Magpie Lane is seeking to become the heart of Agtech in outback Queensland.

Outback Property Solutions (OPS), a business started up by a man locally born and raised Andrew Barton, has been making strong inroads across the west with clients reaching far south as Roma.

Yet, Longreach will remain its hub with plans to use local business as thoroughly as logistically possible.

“I grew up in Longreach, the family’s been here almost 100 years now,” Mr Barton said.

He was working in Brisbane at the time when the ashes of what would become OPS began to flicker.

“I was called up by Keith Gordon in 2006 when I was working as an electrical engineer,” he said.

“He had bought some sheep, and some wild dogs got into the sheep – he was a bit upset, and he said, ‘can we develop a system that can detect wild dogs and shoot them?

“I thought it may be better to develop a system that scares them away, but that was the start of OPS.”

From there Mr Barton began to realise the importance of tackling the problems of modern outback graziers holistically.

Mr Barton had been working out of Campsie Station before moving into 124 Magpie Lane as they had outgrown their previous residence and to be closer to their other Agtech partners Centwest and Mercury Business Supplies.

Mr Barton said OPS differs from most Agtech vendors which are typically coastal or city-based.

“We have a strong steering committee, we’re very close to the customers,” he said.

“The customer’s feedback into our systems has been a vital part of our company’s growth.

“This is very much our system – a lot of other Agtech systems come from New South Wales or Victoria, this is Queensland’s system.”

Slowly, OPS has worked to earn the trust of graziers across Queensland, convincing them that they understand the outback better.

“To form good relationships with graziers and customers out here, you can’t just rock up and expect a good report,” he said.

“We’ve been doing it for so many years, the systems are very good and just getting better.

“We have had to build the trust, however.”

OPS works closely with other Longreach businesses such as Centwest and Mercury Business Supplies to create their “smart products”, such as with Centwest, which help with design and metalwork for a variety of products.

Mr Barton said that working with graziers in the outback is less simple as many properties don’t have mobile coverage.

“Being a grazier in the modern-day, you need to be involved in some sense with Agtech; and when you have a large property, it is essential that you have an established data communications network,” he said.

“Our solution will work outside of the mobile coverage and still put data up into the cloud.

“In doing that, and one of the key selling points with the OPS solution, we don’t actually charge of data because we’ve developed the data solution.

“That dramatically reduces the total cost of the solution and with the OPS the data continually comes back.”

Going forward, Mr Barton hopes to expand his business including looking for new members to the team.

“We’re developing new products, there’s 32-35 the steering committee have identified, and we’re making our way through them,” he said.

“Another way is expanding the area we cover, we will be focusing on the East Coast – Northern Territory, New South Wales, and Victoria.”