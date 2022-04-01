When attending events remember to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.
If you have an event you’d like to see on the Community Event Billboard, please email michael.williams@leadertoday.com.au
Friday, 1 April
Croquet
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine
Time: 8am
First Five Forever
An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9.30am
Lucky Street Draw
For more information call the Birdcage Hotel at (07) 4658 1230
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 5pm
Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw
Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 6.30 pm
Scavenger Hunt
This March, Council is hosting the region’s biggest ever scavenger hunt! For more information or to gain access to the smart phone app please visit longreach.qld.gov.au/events or give us a call on (07) 4658 4111.
Location: Across the region
Isisford Skin Clinic
Please call 4658 to book an appointment for: – skin biopsies – excisions – skin checks
Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre 2 St Helena St, Isisford QLD 4731
Time: 9am
Time: 6 pm
Evening Art Workshop – Screen Printing
Come along to an evening art workshop on Screen Printing with award winning artist/tutor Louise Jones. Light supper provided, beginners are welcome. For registration form, materials list and enquiries, contact Heather on 0428 336 164 or email: longreachartsandculture@gmail.com
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: 6.30pm
Shaek it Up Pound Fitness
Channel your inner rockstar with this full body cardio-jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing, and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums.
Location: Longreach Showgrounds
Time: 5.30
Longreach Country Hoedown
School’s out for the term… and what better way to celebrate than coming along to Edgely Hall for the Longreach Country Hoedown! Brought to you by travelling bootscooters Kate Strong and Claire Harris of Hoedowns for Country Towns, the two hour line dance class will be aimed at beginners, however more experienced dancers are welcome to attend too.
Location: Edgely Hall
Time: 6pm
Uniforms 4 Kids
A programme that repurposes service uniforms into clothes for children in need no matter who they are or where they are. In partnership with Uniting Care and Qld Police Longreach.
Open to anyone to come, unpick, cut, sew, iron, talk, make a cuppa.
Location: Edgely Hall, Magpie Lane – next to the Vet
Time: 8am to 12 noon
Saturday, 2 April
Dinner hosted by Megraban Farahmand
Dinner provided with somewhat international flavour. Contact Maxien 0401320727 for more details
Time: 6.30pm
Uniting Church second hand book sales
Location: 105 Galah St.
Time: 9am to 11am
Cash only.
Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group meeting
Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group are the custodians of our Longreach Region family photos and stories. Do you wish to share yours or need guidelines to preserve them for generations to come? Come along to learn new skills and make friends.
Location: 12 Swan St
Time: 2pm
Easter in Edkins Park
Celebrate Easter in Edkins park with Bluey and Bingo! Market stalls, craft corner, announcement of the scavenger hunt winners and free live shows with Bluey and Bingo!
Location: Edkins Park
Time: 8am
Alpha Rugby League Football Club – Poker Night
Bar and kitchen operating.
Location: Alpha Rugby League Club
Time: 6pm
Barcaldine Lawn Bowls
Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.
Location: 72 Gidyea St
Time: 3pm
Wool Spinning
Come get artsy.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: Afternoons
Park Run, Longreach
A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!
Location: Meet at Beersheba Place
Time: 7 am
Morning Golf, Longreach
For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com
Goose Club and RSL members Draw
For more information call (07) 4658 1092
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 1 pm
Sunday, 3 April
Muttaburra Golf Club
Contact: Beau Gray on 0429 474 261.
Location: Muttaburra Golf Club
Time: 8.30am
Barcaldine Lawn Bowls
Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.
Location: 72 Gidyea St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Community Garden with Mehraban
Discussions on Urban Agriculture and healing the planet.
Location: Longreach Youth Centre
Time: 8.30 am
Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School.
Time: 4pm
Social Bowls
For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club
Location: Longreach Bowls Club
Time: 1 pm
Monday, 4 April
Barcaldine Ukulele Group
No experience required and all welcome.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 5pm
Children’s Health Clinic
The Central West Health Child Health Clinic is open and available to take bookings. Please call our office on 4652 5500 to make a booking. If you can’t make your appointment, please let us know.
Location: Isisford Primary Health Clinic
Time: 9am
Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School
Time: 6pm
Longreach SES Group Training
Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?
Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road
Time: 7pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Tuesday, 5 April
Longreach Senior Rugby League Club
Longreach Senior Rugby League training. From 6pm every Tuesday and Thursday during the season (April – July) at the Longreach Show Grounds.
Location: Longreach Showgrounds
Time: 6pm
Community Forums Isisford and Yaraka
Locations: Yaraka – Yaraka Town Hall, Isisford – Isisford Town Hall
Time: Yaraka – 1pm, Isisford- 5.30pm.
Barcaldine Lawn Tennis
Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.
Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St
Time: 6pm
Longreach Playgroup
Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit. A friendly and informal playgroup with a regular routine, safe outdoor play area and a range of organised activities for babies, toddlers and pre prep aged children. Please bring shared morning tea, hat & water.
Location: Lioness Park
Time: 9 am
Social Tennis Longreach
For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.
Location: Longreach Tennis Club
Time: 6.15pm
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting
Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!
Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.
Time: 5.30 pm.
Thomson River Lions Club Meeting
For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6 pm
Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach
$10 per session, first session free
Location: Edgely Hall
Time: 5.30 pm
Longreach Squash
Come along and have a bash.
Location: Longreach Squash Courts
Time: 5.30 pm
Alpha District Tourism & Development Association – General Meeting
Bring a friend. More members very welcome.
Location: Tivoli Theatre Museum.
Time: 5pm
Wednesday, 6 April
Basketball
Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.
Location: St Joseph’s Primary School
Time: 5.20pm – 8pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day
Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.
Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine
Time:9.30am
Darts at the Wellshot
Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.
Cost: $5
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 7 pm.
Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 7 pm
Dance Lessons – Isisford
For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.
Location: Isisford Community Hall
Time: 3.30pm
Thursday, 7 April
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Isisford Community Advisory Network Meeting
Help shape our health service, join Central West Health at the Isisford Community Advisory Network Meeting. Your voice matters! Inform the Central West Health Board about your local health care needs.
Location: Isisford Branch Office
Time: 11.30am
Aqua Zumba Aerobics
Aqua Zumba brings new meaning to the idea of an invigorating workout. It combines the South American Zumba rhythm and dance steps with a pool party. It offers a fun but challenging, water-based, body-toning workout. So, liven up your working week with some Latin fever.
Location: Longreach Aquatic Centre
Time: 6pm
Social Craft at the Library
For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9:30 am
Hole-in-One
For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: 4 pm
Thomson River Lions Bingo
Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6.30 pm
Tai Chi
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 9am