Supporting rodeos

Maranoa MP David Littleproud has announced that the Winton Neighbourhood Centre and Diamantina Rodeo and Campdraft Association will share almost $23,000 in Federal Government funding under Round 7 of the Stronger Communities Programme.

The Winton Neighbourhood Centre has secured $20,000 to purchase a custom barbecue trailer in time for its rodeo this weekend, the first in over ten years.

“This custom-built barbecue trailer will be a social connector – used in the community during disaster responses, as well as for community not-for-profit groups to use in their fundraising efforts,” Mr Littleproud said.

“During times of disaster, people who have been displaced due to floods or fires need meals, as do the volunteers from the different aid agencies involved.”

The Diamantina Rodeo & Campdraft Association will use their $2,850 grant to purchase new uniforms for the volunteer committee, who work tirelessly during the various community events in the Winton district.

“Events like the local campdraft, rodeo, and gymkhanas provide an opportunity to bring the whole region together to compete, network or just catch up. New long-sleeved uniforms will ensure the committee are safe from sun damage as well as easy to recognise for those needing assistance during events that bring much-needed visitor dollars to the outback community,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I’m a firm believer in bringing people together and improving community services across Maranoa because it has a positive flow-on effect on our quality of life and how we support each other – these upgrades for the Winton region reflect this.”

Maranoa MP David Littleproud has also granted the Isisford Industry and Recreation Development Association $18,002 in Federal Government funding for their Isisford Community Garden Regeneration Project.

The funding from Round 7 of the Stronger Communities Programme will help to erect a weather resistant shade structure over the community garden and install an irrigation system for their developing orchard of fruit trees.

Mr Littleproud said that the community garden would deliver positive and sustainable social benefits to the Isisford community through the provision of free seasonal fruit and vegetables to the community.

“Isisford sits almost 80km from the nearest grocery store, restricting the community’s access to fresh produce,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The development of a large shade area and irrigation system will enable the community to successfully grow plants all year around, whilst encouraging local participation and healthy lifestyles.”

“I’m a firm believer in bringing people together and improving community services across Maranoa because it has a positive flow-on effect on our quality of life and how we support each other – these upgrades for the Isisford community reflect this.

“Regional communities are the heart of this country and I want to make sure that small capital projects are funded and the community gets exactly what it needs.”

“Regional communities are the heart of this country and I want to make sure that small capital projects are funded and the community gets exactly what it needs.”

Round 7 of the Stronger Communities Programme delivered $150,000 in Federal Government funding to Maranoa community groups – fourteen projects across Maranoa were funded in this round.

Project grants range from $2500 to $20,000 to help bolster rural communities.