Art of the giant pumpkin

Neil Fisher

I always love the start of the Agricultural Show circuit in Central Queensland.

And after the trouble that COVID has caused to our Agricultural Shows, I am looking forward to the Shows this year.

And for the gardener, Agricultural Shows will offer an array of unusual flowers and plants to observe.

Plus don’t forget produce displays which I think could be bigger than past Agricultural Show.

This year Winton Pastoral and Agricultural Show have included the heaviest Pumpkin class in the Garden Section.

Such a great idea.

So if you live in the Winton Shire or if you live in a neighbouring Shire to Winton like the Longreach Regional Council area you could enter the year’s Winton Pastoral and Agricultural Show.

Some years ago while viewing the produce display, at the Rockhampton Show I had the opportunity to meet a giant Pumpkin expert. John and Elaine Smith were past champion giant pumpkin growers from New South Wales.

In our discussion, he began to tell me about the 180 to 200 kg monster pumpkins that he had grown many years ago.

Being very keen to share his years of knowledge, I listened to him for the next hour and took notes on what he had to say.

So here, in the true spirit of passing down gardening experience, are Mr John Smiths ‘words of giant pumpkin wisdom’.

He always recommends planting your Pumpkin seeds at the very end of spring, just as the season is changing to summer.

Always germinate the seeds in small pots first, but never overwater them as the seeds might rot.

Once the seeds have germinated, keep them in a warm sunny area until they have formed three leaves.

This is now the time to transplant them into a freshly prepared garden bed.

John described the perfect garden bed for transplanting as rather like a group of turkeys nests, with each mound being 30cm or 1 foot in height and 45cm or 18 inches wide and no closer than 3m apart.

Place one pumpkin seedling in the centre of each mound.

It is always best to water the ground around the mound, rather than watering the plant, as it is establishing, as he said that “pumpkins are a real mongrel for getting mildew” which is a fungus disease.

Fortunately, that should not pose too much of a problem here in the Central West.

He did say that this would be even harder for Coastal Queensland gardeners, due to our high humidity.

But if you do encounter that fungus disease a fungicide spray applied at fortnightly intervals is a necessity to keep the plants in top condition.

Fertilising pumpkin vines should occur once or twice weekly during the growing period with a water-soluble fertiliser that has a high potash content.

As the plants establish, it is quite common for all the male flowers on the Pumpkin to appear first, with the female flowers following up to ten to fourteen days later.

John said that one of the best assets to his garden was hives of Native Bees which assisted in cross-pollination.

However, he told me that one year his native bees disappeared and by taking a small paintbrush and swirling it around the inside of each flower and moving the pollen from flower to flower on the paintbrush, he was able to pollinate the flowers.

Would you believe that this was the year that he grew his 200kg monster!

The earlier the Pumpkin sets, the longer it has to grow till harvest and therefore will produce a heavier weight.

Another of John’s handy hints was to select the two fastest-growing pumpkins on each vine and remove the rest.

The fewer pumpkins growing on the vines means the larger the individual pumpkins will grow.

John assured me that with all of these ingredients, you should be able to grow a show-stopping monster pumpkin.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Did you know that the largest pumpkin ever recorded was 480kg?