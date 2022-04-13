Bursary for encouraging women’s education

In support of rural women wishing to pursue further study, Maranoa MP David Littleproud is again offering a $1000 study bursary through the National Council of Women of Queensland (NCWQ).

Mr Littleproud, who has been offering the bursary since 2017, said it recognised the difficulties often experienced by country students wishing to pursue a study pathway.

“I know how important it is to ensure our next generation of young women thrive and are able to access financial support while studying,“ he said.

“That’s why each year I sponsor a bursary for a young woman living in Maranoa to pursue full-time study in a tertiary course.

“The Maranoa electorate covers some of the most remote communities in the state, so often our students are forced to move from their local community to pursue further study, which can be daunting and costly.

“It’s a great initiative by the NCWQ and I’m proud to be involved.”

The bursary is designed for a female first year, full-time student in a tertiary course, such as university, TAFE or the Conservatorium of Music.

To be eligible, applicants must be a constituent of the Maranoa electorate, although they may have relocated for their studies.

They must also be an Australian citizen or Permanent Resident of Australia.

“Last year’s bursary was awarded to Kellara Harney from Blackall, who is studying a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (Honours) at the Central Queensland University. Kellara understands first-hand the challenges people in rural and regional communities face in accessing health care.”