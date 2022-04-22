Q&A with Taya Miller

1. How did you end up in Longreach?

I was born in Longreach in 2012.

Four generations of my Mum’s family live in Longreach.

They were all born at Longreach Hospital. My great-great Grandma is still alive (fifth generation) and until recent years moved from the Longreach area.

2. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Have courage and be kind.

3. What is something you do in your spare time?

I like to do all the sports that are available in the Central West particularly athletics, swimming, and netball.

They are all great clubs with dedicated people

4. What is your favourite place in the Central West?

I love my school Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School, I love visiting the RSL, the pool, netball courts, and athletics track.

5. What would you consider your greatest achievement?

Making the Central West team for swimming this year.