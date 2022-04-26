Central West jungle geraniums

Neil Fisher

Many parts of Central Queensland have had some of the hottest and driest conditions in years.

And, this has had a major impact on many plants but one in particular could not be more colourful than it is now.

The shrub that is making a floral splash in most Central Queensland towns is the Ixora.

Last month towns like Aramac, Barcaldine, Longreach, and Winton all had beautiful displays of flowering Ixoras.

With their glossy, deep green leaves and spectacular heads of scarlet, orange, yellow, pink, or white flowers, a position could be found for this plant in almost any garden.

Commonly known as the Jungle Geranium or Jungle Flame, it would be easy to think that the Ixora will require thousands of litres of water per year to survive, yet surprisingly, most Ixoras will use less than three litres of water per week.

When growing Ixoras in Central Queensland, you will find that they need regular water during the warmer months and very little during the cooler months.

Of all the flowering Ixoras, the one that is a stand-out performer would have to be the Pink Malay.

It is well-proven to be one of the best and hardiest shrubs for CQ gardens.

There is an excellent flowering example of Ixora Pink Malay at the entrance of the Barcaldine Regional Council office.

This delightful Ixora has the added advantage of being an attractive and hardy shrub, which will grow just over a metre high in local gardens.

Plus during the warmer months of the year this shrub produces masses of coral-pink flowers that will engulf the plant during the warmer months of the year.

The following are some other Ixoras varieties that would be worth trying.

Ixora Campons Pride is a white-flowering Ixora that is being promoted as the best white flowering Ixora variety that has ever been available to Queensland gardeners.

Ixora Campons Pride has attractive dark glossy leave and large heads of white flowers.

Like most Ixoras, it does prefer a well-drained position and will also tolerate wet or dry positions for short periods of time.

Expect it to grow to around 1.5m and 1m across in most garden positions.

Ixora chinensis or Jungle Flame is a very hardy multi-branched compact shrub growing to 1.5m x 1m.

It can tolerate quite hard pruning, making it ideal for formal hedges.

Ixora chinensis will flower for most of the year with dense bright scarlet flowers heads.

It grows best in rich sandy loam with plenty of leaf mulch.

Prune in winter for best spring growth.

One of the best flowering Ixora chinensis I have seen was growing in a garden in Longreach some years ago.

Ixora New Guinea Gold is quite an attractive bushy shrub, with beautiful heads of golden yellow flowers through the warmer months of the year.

Overall, this is an excellent shrub, and one well worth finding a position for in your garden.

Ixora Pirates Gold is a hardy upright shrub to 2m high, which grows at its best in a drier position.

It makes quite a display with its semi-rounded heads of amber yellow flowers.

Ixora Prince of Orange is one of the hardest shrubs sold locally.

It grows to around 2m high and has deep green glossy leaves really shine, and the shrub is almost completely covered in fiery orange blooms during the warms times of the year.

Ixora Raywards Pink is a dense shrub with fleshy, dark green foliage with new bronze tips.

Large bright pink-coloured flowers in profusion during the warmer months of the year.

These radiant coloured flowers contrast with the bronze-tipped dark green foliage.

This Ixora has been grown in Central Queensland for over 50 years.

Ixora Raywards Pink will grow up to 2m high in garden conditions.

Ixora williamsii would be one of the most popular Ixoras, with magnificent bright red heads of flowers and glossy dark green leaves. Suitable for a variety of positions, this two metre shrub would make an excellent screen plant or feature plant for a tropical garden.

Remember Ixoras do need humus-rich, freely drained, friable soils.

It is also important to remember that Ixoras will struggle in heavy soils.

I would recommend a light pruning after flowering in late autumn or winter, to maintain a neat shape.

The cooler times of the year are the best for pruning, as the plant does not need to be watered as much.

Spent flower heads should be removed immediately.