Greens to run on dental

Michael R Williams

Greens contender, Elissa Parker has made dental care a major part of her platform this election.

Wait times in the Central West can go over a month, and her party believes this is simply not good enough.

“Dental disease,” Ms Parker said, “can be debilitatingly painful and have an enormous impact on your quality of life.

“Each year 40 per cent of Australians delay or don’t go to the dentist because of the cost.

“The consequence of delaying or not treating dental disease can be significant.”

Ms Parker said, based on evidence from health professionals, poor dental health can lead to life-threatening infections, increased risk of heart disease, and pregnancy complications.

The Australian Dental Association has estimated that the avoidable costs of poor oral health to Australia exceed $818 million per year.

“We know that hundreds of thousands of people are stuck on a waiting list for public dental treatment for years and currently many parts of regional and remote Australia have no access to public dental services at all,” she said.

“The greens would move dental care to a prevention-based approach that will improve public health outcomes.

“Yes, our plan to expand and enable access to oral healthcare will naturally put an increase in the size of the dentistry workforce needed in Australia.

“We will meet that growing demand for practitioners by guaranteeing access to fee-free university courses to train the next generation of dentists.”

Ms Parker said rural livability was a part of the issue of enticing dentists to come west.

“We will work with each and every rural and remote community to increase their livability, which will encourage more professionals to live and work in our rural and remote communities,” she said.

“By building more homes, better funding schools and healthcare and continually improving road and rail infrastructure, rural and remote living with continually becoming more desirable.”

Ms Parker said her party plans to pay for this initiative by increasing taxes to the country’s billionaires.

“Dental into medicare will be achieved, By making billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share of tax and winding back handouts to big polluters,” she said.

“Australians need to know that one in three big corporations pays no tax and many big corporations and billionaires send their profits offshore tax-free.

“We’re currently live in a country where a nurse, or school teacher or tradie pays more tax than big corporations.

“This is rubbish, almost highway robbery.”

The Green’s plans have all been costed by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office to ensure that they can be implemented effectively.

“Now what we will do is tax billionaires with a new ‘billionaires tax’, we will require big corporations making excessive profits to pay a ‘corporate super-profits tax’ and axe billions of dollars in handouts to the coal, oil and gas giants that are driving the climate crisis,” she said.

“By simply just reversing the Coalition’s stage 3 tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires, which was disgracefully supported by Labor and One Nation, it would mean that we could fully fund free dental for Australians.

“When big corporations and billionaires pay their fair share, everyone can have the services they need for a better life.”