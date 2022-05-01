Lloydy’s Serve

Michael Lloyd

As I sit writing this article, I have a hot water bottle on my leg, and I wait for the Voltaren gel to work its way into my muscles.

Yes, I went back to hockey last weekend.

I didn’t do a pre-season, practice, stretch in the preceding weeks or train.

I dusted off the hockey stick and shin pads, got in the car and drove to Rockhampton, played in the rain, with no warm down, stayed overnight and then drove back to Longreach.

And for some reason, I am feeling a bit sore!

Would I do it again?

Of course, I’m heading back this weekend for the Queensland Masters!

Why?

Because I still can.

Everyone who takes part in amateur sport does it for a different reason, fitness, health, comradeship, good mental health, friendship, travel, competition, wanting to play with their kids, or a combination of these.

I have even met some people who, still competing in their 60s and 70s, say, “we are afraid that if we stop, we will stop!”

It doesn’t really matter why, only that you keep getting out of sport what you want.

There will be players this weekend that train twice a week or more, watch what they eat, make the Queensland and then the Australian Masters side and travel the world, that won’t be me.

Am I disappointed?

No.

I came to the realisation a long, LONG, time ago that I would not be competing for Australia in any sport.

It wasn’t a negative realisation, however genetics and career edged me towards administration and coaching, and I decided what I wanted out of sport.

While never a supreme athlete, sport keeps me healthier than when I am not competing.

But moreover, for me, it has been the friendships, good mental health, travel all over Australia, and I love the competition.

And there is one last big reason to keep competing, the chance to take the field/pitch/court/green with your kids, or grandkids (one can dream).

I was proud to march next to Lloydy Jr with the Town Band on ANZAC day a couple of years ago, and I look forward to the day I can take a catch of his bowling, play doubles tennis, or pass him the hockey ball to him in a game.

Now, who is going to help me out of this chair and into bed!