One of the nation’s fastest-growing online livestock auction platform, FarmGate Auctions, will host the second annual interfaced goat seedstock auction and field day in Queensland on Wednesday, May 18.

The multi-vendor “Going Ahead with Goats” commercial and stud sale and field day will be held at Longreach showgrounds in conjunction with independent Queensland agents, Stephen Maunder and Clare Maughan, from LRW Rural Pty Ltd,

The inaugural 2021 Going Ahead with Goats sale resulted in a 97 per cent clearance rate of lots, a 99 per cent clearance rate per head, a top price of $4000 for bucks and $1500 for the top price doe.

Field day guest speakers include Colin Ramsay outlining KIDPLAN objective breeding measurements to aid in the selection of seedstock goats to improve genetics; leading local goat producers, goat fertility experts, export goat meat processors (Western Meat Exporters) and domestic goat meat processor and buyer Grassland Goats.

On display will be supplementary feeding options, goat selection and classing, fencing, handlers and yards, animal husbandry products, and carcase breakdown followed by a camp oven gourmet goat meat lunch.

FarmGate Auctions client services and stud stock manager Kate Gooden said the Going Ahead with Goats catalogue would offer 120 quality stud and commercial bucks and does, with the auction starting at 3pm AEST.

Wholly Australian owned and independent, FarmGate Auctions and its innovative mobile app offers improved efficiency, reliability, animal welfare and results for Australia’s leading livestock producers, sellers, and buyers.

With goat slaughter levels rebounding after several years of adverse environmental conditions, the demand from restockers for quality genetics has been insatiable.

Ms Gooden said the online platform was diversifying into goats during a time of incredible growth in the industry.

“Restockers are looking for better genetics and everyone in the supply chain will benefit from that,” she said.

Ms Gooden described the growth in FarmGate Auctions since launching in 2019 as “exciting”, saying the team worked hard to think outside the square for livestock sales.

“There are a lot of people using online sales that may not have used them before the pandemic.

“We are happy to work with any species. It is a simple app to use so when assessing stock, the information can be keyed directly in using a phone or ipad.”

The app was designed by stock agent Guy Gallen and uses the latest mobile technology making the listing process more efficient and reliable when loading data, and allowing for data to be loaded with or without internet connectivity

Ms Gooden said there was no need to use third party applications to upload videos or photographs.

FamGate Auctions take advantage of the existing experience and knowledge of Australia’s best livestock agents to conduct assessments on behalf of the vendors.

“We are really excited to be working with Steve Maunder and his agency on this sale and Guy Gallen will be auctioneering,” Ms Gooden said.