Bellyache bush / Rubber vine

Anna-Marie Moffat; Central West Pest Management Group

Bellyache bush was imported into Australia from tropical America in the late 1800s and was naturalised in Queensland in 1912.

The fruit found on this plant is both poisonous to humans and animals, there have been stock deaths reported because of this plant.

The fruit is spread by birds, water, livestock, machinery, and when taken to grow as an ornamental plant.

Rubber vine is found in the jungles of Madagascar.

Rubber vine made its way into Australia as early as 1875 to be used as an ornamental plant.

Because of Queensland’s North Temperate Zone, rubber vine quickly spreads and invades waterways, forests, and grazing areas.

Even though it is rarely eaten by stock, it is still poisonous to stock; mostly eaten when stock is stressed or feed is scarce.

Control of these invasive plants, like prickly acacia, parkinsonia, and mesquite, includes but is not limited to mechanical, herbicide, biological and physical control.