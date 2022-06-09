Major changes coming to Planning Scheme

Michael R Williams

There was an emphasis on the possibility of population growth at the second public consultation for the proposed major amendment to the Planning Scheme.

The communal response to the meetings was positive with local Jenny Deane stating Council’s attitude was “one thousand times better than it had been 15 years ago”.

Discussions around decisions made during the consultation were not final, Council asserted, but rather a way of teasing out new ideas from the community and allowing them to have their say on the future of the region.

The night was split into several “workshops” the first of which was on rural land supply and rural zone land.

Currently, in the Longreach Regional Council Planning scheme Rural Zone Land over 5,000 acres can not be split up – this is preventing the region from taking advantage of the growth in the small acre housing market.

The Council is considering the possibility of “rural lifestyle lots”.

Local Shannon Smith said she would like to see the change as she is looking for a home of that size.

Many were on board with the idea, however, some were concerned with issues surrounding the environment and water – not to mention much of the surrounding area of Longreach is in a flood plain.

Acting CEO Scott Mason was positive about the process.

“If a town like Blackwater were to have their time over again, after their population boomed, I believe they would have liked to have gone through a process like this,” he said.