Students at the show

Winton State School

Winton State School students showcased their plethora of talents at the Winton Show over the weekend.

There were a variety of entries in the pavilion ranging from cooking, gardening, handicraft, art and school work.

Some students also competed in horse events over the two days.

Bella, Macey, Logan, and Aaron competed in the Led Cattle and Handler sections all receiving places for these events.

Bella, Macey, and Logan also competed in Young Judges where Bella received an overall winner for judging.

We would like to extend our thanks to Jodi, Lakisha, and Luke from the Winton Show Society and Ernie, Taddy, Carlin, and Co for all of their help with the cattle.