Winton’s tiny town award

Michael R Williams

For its high-quality tourism products in the Age of Dinosaurs, Waltzing Matilda Centre, and a host of other exciting features, the Shire of Winton has won the award for Top Tiny Tourism Town at the Queensland Tourism Industry Council Awards.

Winton Shire Mayor Gavin Baskett said it was fantastic for Winton to win the award.

“It makes us stand out from the others in the category, and there are heaps of communities who could fit into that category,” he said.

“It’s a great honour—and a lot of work goes into the background of it, a lot of our team has to fill out the application and the processes.

“But the main people we need to thank are our locals, the tourist attraction operators, small businesses from hotels to cafes; they are the front line of the town and they are all over it.”

Mr Baskett said he was proud of how the town puts in to ensure tourists leave with great memories, ensuring the momentum from this award keeps tourists coming to the town.

“People may look at this award and say, ‘I wasn’t sure where I wanted to go, let’s give Winton a go’,” he said.

“And people who want to come to Winton have to pass through all those other towns, so it benefits all of our region, not just Winton.”

Mr Baskett hopes the whole town of Winton are proud of their achievement.

“It’s the welcoming nature of Winton that has made it what it is,” he said.

“I was watching Queensland Weekender, and they were talking to a couple who have travelled all around Australia; they asked them, ‘what’s your favour destination?’ and they said, ‘Winton’.

“That’s a big wrap.”