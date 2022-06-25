Young tennis champions

Ben Galea; Longreach Tennis Club President

On Sunday morning our club hosted a mini-tournament for 15 of our junior coaching students, putting their practice into play over two hours of round-robin tennis matches.

Our coaches and parents have been impressed with the improvement in skills over the past couple of months, and so it was great to see the kids getting some rallies going and really having fun with it.

In the younger age group, Mia came away as the winner for getting the most hits over the net; while in the older age group it was Jacob who won the most games in their mixed doubles rotations with Will a close second.

Best and fairest was awarded to Lottie, Archie, and young Henry.

The coaches would like to thank the many parents who have given their kids this opportunity and especially those who came down to watch for the morning; the support certainly rubs off on the littlies.

Tuesday coaching will be on again this week but with a little more fun and fewer skills work after the weekend’s mini battles.

We’ll break for the school holidays and return in Term 3.

A larger tournament is planned for September, and we’ll make that one a biggy, with a bbq for the parents and likely full-court games for those students who can manage it by that time.

The future of Tennis in Longreach is looking bright!