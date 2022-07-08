New Winton Star

Jeff Close; Winton Correspondent

A new star has been unveiled that can only be seen in Winton.

Leah Purcell AM unveiled her star on the footpath in front of the historic open-air Royal Theatre last weekend as part of the Vision Splendid Film Festival.

Hers is the seventh in the display.

Leah was in Winton to be part of the screening of her latest film, The Drover’s Wife.

Originally a classic Henry Lawson story, Leah developed it into a play and a novel.

The film has recently been screened in Winton.

Also screened at the Royal Theatre last week was another film Leah starred in—Lantana.

Over the years her other movies have included The Proposition and Last Cab to Darwin.

In accepting the recognition Leah said her great grandmother was from the local Goa first peoples, so it was a special honour for her.

The Vision Splendid film festival is held each year during the mid-year school holidays.