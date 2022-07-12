By Michael R Williams

After a survey conducted on the streets of Longreach, more than two-thirds of locals claimed they had been “strongly“ or “decently“ affected by current cost of living pressures.

Most who had said they had been “strongly“ affected were small business owners and they stated the cost of freight had been the largest challenge they have faced over recent weeks.

Outback Pioneers founder Richard Kinnon said fuel for his tour bus that travels to Winton had gone up from $350 to $580, with other business owners stating freight costs had nearly quadrupled.

Gidgee Tree owner Kym Webb said recent council’s rate hikes had been an extra kick in the shins.

“We pay more than the southeast corner now,“ she said.

“It’s really hard for people paying increased rent in the west, increased electricity, and now increased rates.“

Mr Kinnon said prices had been astronomical.

“Steve can’t put as many vegetables in his meals anymore because he just can’t afford it,“ he said.

Another grouping of people who said they had been strongly affected were low-income earners as Simstock Rural Agencies owner-operator Richard Simpson said.

“Going forward it will be a huge struggle for wage earners in the outback,“ he said

“Because of the isolation and subsequent unavoidable fuel prices and cost of freight from the eastern seaboard, things will get tough.

“The last time this occurred, the Government had to establish a rebate for those who live rurally.“

What is worth noting, is still a third of people surveyed had not particularly been affected.

Often these were high earning-wage workers or people who did not often need the use of motor vehicles; many in this category stated “I do feel it is coming, however“.