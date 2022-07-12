Toyota’s new talent

By Michael R Williams

Former local boy Kyle Jones has returned to Longreach as the new branch manager of Longreach Toyota.

Outgoing manager Christo Jacobie employed Kyle in 2007 as a parts interpreter.

Kyle stayed with the Longreach Dealership until December 2013, to which he then took an opportunity to become a Parts Manager with another Black Toyota Dealership in Oakey.

Kyle said he was thankful for Mr Jacobie’s help and support as it provided him with a strong platform to progress in his career.

He was also thankful for the 15 years of hard work Christo put into the Longreach Dealership and community.

This year, however, Christo made the decision to take his career in another direction by taking a branch manager;s role in a different industry.

Leaving an opportunity for Mr Jones to return Home as branch manager of Longreach Toyota.

“Within five weeks, I packed my family up, – I have a wife and two young kids – put a house on the market and bought a house here.

“I’m big on local support and supporting locals, we want to provide the best customer service.

“I want this to be the best place to bring your Toyota, “We’ll support other local businesses where we can.“