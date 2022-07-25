Q&A with Tina Elliott

1. How did you end up in Winton?

Born and Bred in Winton – my name is actually “Diamantina” – both my parents are from properties that had this river so I was named after this!

2. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Two pieces: 1. Don’t ever skimp on your health and 2. Muddy water always settles.

3. What is something you do in your spare time?

Photography (mainly sunrises, sunsets and the sky scenery), fishing, gardening and more photography.

4. What is your favourite place in the Central West?

Anywhere in the Winton Shire, but probably fishing at Old Cork

5. What would you consider your greatest achievement?

Easy – my kids