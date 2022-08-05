A record seventy-four people gathered at the Caxton Hotel in Brisbane last Thursday, July for the Annual Longreach Reunion.

Originally the numbers were looking to be up around 100, but the recent outbreak of COVID caused quite a few to withdraw from the gathering.

Guests enjoyed a beautiful lunch and five hours or so of wonderful catching up.

This year folk travelled from as far afield as Victoria and New South Wales—and of course, from Longreach.

Interestingly too, there were a number of attendees for whom this was their first reunion but will hopefully not be their last.

Jenny Haddrell (nee Atkins), on behalf of the organising committee of Bev Lindemann (nee Slade), Ella Pokarier (nee Pole), Lyn Jones (nee Slade), and Sharon Williams (nee Searles) thanked all who had been able to attend.

“It was a wonderful day of great friendship and really good fun,” Jenny said.

“That we have lived in Longreach is our common bond,” Jenny said.

The reunion is open to anyone who was born in Longreach or who lived in Longreach for any length of time or who lives in Longreach currently—and partners of course.

If you are interested in being on the email list for information about the 2023 Annual Reunion please email your details to Jenny at jhaddrell@y7mail.com