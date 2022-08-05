The real Corfield Cup

Jeff Close; Winton Correspondent

Perfect racing conditions last Saturday saw a crowd of over 350 people attending the Corfield Races.

The facilities were top of the range, good fields attracted the punters and there were plenty of activities between races.

The Australian Age of Dinosaurs had their tent in operation with dinosaur bone painting and colouring activities.

Volunteers Luke and Judy ran the Rondel Droughtmasters golfing competition, with over $1500 in prizes.

The Fashions on the field attracted many entries. Three bookmakers were fielding, and food and icecreams were available throughout the day. The bar was a popular meeting spot to catch up with new and old friends.

Footraces and evening entertainment rounded off the day.

The organising committee and volunteers are to be applauded for an outstanding day in Corfield.