Rissmerino breeding wool that excites in an arid zone

Farmgate

Producing wool that excites from sheep that thrive in all conditions is the aim of the Rissmann family.

The Queensland-based growers select wools that are soft to touch and bright white with no colour, featuring a deep bold horseshoe crimp and highly aligned fibres.

Trevor, Linda, Alan, and Kaylee Rissmann operate the Rissmerino Stud at Yelarbon, and will offer 80 rising two-year-old drought hardy, long-bodied, white woollen stud poll rams on Friday, August 12 from 1pm at the Longreach showgrounds.

The auction will be hosted by AWN and LRW Rural and interfaced with FarmGate Auctions.

The family bought the entire draft of 1539 pregnant ewes and 58 sires offered at the first stage of the Well Gully Poll Merino dispersal sale in 2018 and had been selling the resulting rams by private treaty and at their first on-property sale in 2021.

The Well Gully Poll Merinos are running at the Rissmann’s property in a 550mm rainfall zone on brigalow-belah clay loam soils.

The adult ewes average 18.5 micron and cutting an average of 6-7kg with a 70 per cent yield.

Co-principal Alan Rissmann said the family aimed to breed dual-purpose poll Merinos with the ability to thrive in the harsh environment while producing soft, white and breathable wool able to resist fleece rot and fly strike.

Mr Rissmann said the stud focuses on drought-hardy, easy-care sheep with lustrous white wool backed by comprehensive data collection.

“We want great wool on an animal which doesn’t require much looking after,” he said.

“We select for a good crimp definition as a good indicator of highly aligned fibres.

“If the fibres are evenly spaced and well aligned, there is nowhere for that moisture to get caught and trapped, and it doesn’t provide an environment for flies and bacteria to breed causing flystrike and fleece rot.

“The softness of wool is another indicator of highly aligned fleece resistant to flystrike and fleece rot.”

This allows for non-mulesed sheep.

No sheep have been mulesed at Rosedale since 2006.

Mr Rissmann said fertility was a key profit driver within the stud, with a 135 per cent marking based on ewes joined including maidens.

Although the flock experienced significant fly and worm pressure from 450mm of rain between October and December, the AI ewes scanned at 148 per cent, AI backup ewes at 113 per cent, stud maidens at 124 per cent, and commercials including maidens at 145 per cent.

“The sheep were close on full wool running in tall grass and didn’t dry out for three months — there was no treatment but less than 5 per cent were flyblown around the crutch,” he said.

“Those treated were culled and we have been left with a very fly-resistant flock of ewes.

“Having good quality wool is a key part of not having flystrike issues.”

The balanced breeding program takes into account positive fat and eye muscle depth to increase fertility, lamb survival, lamb growth rates, the number of lambs sold, eating quality and value of surplus ewes.

An early maturing animal results in high weaning weights and a smaller, efficient adult ewe.

“We focus on early growth, high fat and muscle — we are not trying to produce 70-80kg ewes but want our ewes to reach 55-60kg at a younger age,” Mr Rissmann said.

“Early maturity is linked to fertility as it allows producers to get their lambs to a saleable weight quickly.

“The biggest loss of lambs, aside from the first two days of their life, is around weaning time, so fast-growing lambs with the ability to get through weaning comfortably will reduce losses, increase welfare and lift profitability.”

Rissmerino sheep are backed by comprehensive data collection, with all lambs running together until 11 months of age while collecting fleece, carcase, weight and visual data.

“We use ASBVs to select for genetically superior sheep, not just the ones who look the best on the day,” Mr Rissmann said.

“Fleece test information is used to generate accurate ASBVs but this year we collected pre-shearing data, so the sheep were drafted up into micron lines at shearing time.

“We ended up with a bale of sub-15-micron wool and two of 15.5 microns.

“With the fine wool micron premiums being so high currently, this will be a great return on investment.”

Mr Rissmann said Rissmerino sheep were bred for feed efficiency on lower quality pastures in an arid environment.

“You don’t have to spend money and time feeding them — nobody loves feeding sheep,” he said.

“Indications are high levels of fat cover on a sheep gives better whole-body energy allowing them to grow better quality wool and meat.

“They gain energy reserves while there is green grass and when it dries off, they can use those energy reserves to survive through the dry periods.”

Mr Rissmann said the family chose to interface their ram sale with the digital selling platform FarmGate Auctions following the success of the 2021 on-property sale.

“FarmGate Auctions was invaluable to us last year with one-third of our rams making more money because of the online bidding,” he said.

“Digital selling is essential these days and allows people on busy schedules to join the auction at any time.”

The Rissmann family will hold a free workshop on their property featuring guest speaker Dr Mark Ferguson, NeXtGen Agri, on September 28.

The Farm Fit Ewes workshop comprises four intensive learning modules covering the genetics of ewes that are farm fit, the nutrition required to keep those ewes fit, the business strategies required to stay fit and the management options to help growers run a fit business.