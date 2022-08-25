CW councils to consider self funding disaster management position

Michael R Williams

Due to the efforts of the central west councils, the position of Disaster Management Coordinator is not currently under any threat.

However, since the State Government has pulled funding from the role, funding for the role has been left to local governments.

RAPAD chair and Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner said the role is critical to the region and has been “ably filled” by Craig Neuendorf.

“We just need to continue the funding to keep Craig on” he said.

“This is why we are getting each council to commit funding to the ongoing longevity of the role.”

Up until recently funding for the role had come from a mix of Local and State governments and is designed to plan ahead for possible disaster scenarios such as cyclones.

“All five councils will now co-contribute to the position, but if we can source longer-term funding from the State Government that would be a better arrangement,” Cr Rayner said.

“We will continue to fund the role fully until we can get some more funding.

“It is a critical position.”