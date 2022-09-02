Wildcard upset

Natalie Kajewski; Longreach Netball Association

Stormbirds 38 defeated Racing Stripes 28

Best and Fairest: Olivia Long and Riley Williams

Fury 41 defeated Wildcards 8

Best and Fairest: Mary Macintosh and Mackenzie Neundorf

Strainers forfeit against Tension

A very tight game between Stormbirds and Racing Stripes for our final round of games!

With a tight score at three-quarter time, Stormbirds played a great attack to take the win, with shooter Olivia Long receiving best and fairest.

We are looking forward to moving into our quarter-finals, and semi-finals (Thursday) next week, prior to our Grand Final on Friday 2nd September.