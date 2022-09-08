Looking back on Iningai Park

Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc

It is fortunate for Longreach that a gentleman who had made his home in the town had the foresight and initiative to prevent a section of the Common from becoming a dust bowl.

This man worked tirelessly for many years to establish Iningai Park, a nature reserve.

That man was Noel McDarra and sadly he passed away very recently.

Noel recorded an interview with one of our members in 2008 and this is his account of how Iningai Park evolved.

“In around 1996 or 1997, while visiting my brother in New South Wales, I read in the Longreach Leader that the Golf Club was interested in acquiring a piece of land over the Gin Creek.

“I phoned Joan Moloney who was Mayor at the time and she confirmed there was to be a meeting to discuss the matter.

“I asked her not to make a decision until I had the chance to talk with Council.

“I explained that the area was already in a very bad state and if it became a golf course, most of the trees would have to be cut down and with people walking around with spiked shoes, the area would soon become a dust bowl.

“As time went by, I again approached the Council with a plan to turn the area into a nature park.

“With my urging, the Council approached the Federal Government for some funding and they contributed $62,000.

“For the grant application, I had to get letters of support.

“A few people he approached thought, ‘What’s this bloke on about?’

“Fortunately some came back and said, ‘gee, that’s a great idea—you’ve got something there.’

“That was the beginning.

“The golf course idea was abandoned and work began on the nature park.

“The grant funds were to cover fencing and walking tracks.

“The fence was erected by eight girls from the Longreach Pastoral College.

“They had come to Longreach from Gatton College to learn skills such as how to pull mills and fencing, as part of their practical training.

“I was one of the College instructors.

“I was also a good fencer and with the eight girls, two tractors and a truck, we erected five kilometres of the fence in two weeks.

“It was constructed from Gidgee posts, strainers and steel droppers.

“The labour was free and all the materials had to be purchased using part of the grant money.

“The Gidgee posts were acquired in Barcaldine.

“After the fencing, the next step was the walking tracks.

“The first task was to have archaeological experts come and go all over the area, as it was originally Aboriginal land.

“If they found things like a coolibah tree where a shield had been taken out to make a coolamon, the track had to go well around it.

“The archaeologists found seven Aboriginal sites.

“They also found one or two items from white habitation—like corduroy crossings, which we were not allowed to touch.

“Three Indigenous people from Longreach took a couple of days to go all around and in the end, wrote a 100-page report for the Council.

“I had identified about 130 species of birds and another chap pointed out another 10 species as well as bush tomatoes and bush potatoes.

“The fence line had to be graded to make sure there were no Aboriginal artefacts then the walking tracks were done.

“We got good reports on the walking tracks.

“I put in an information board and signage for the walking tracks.

“They are called Wilga Track, Gidgee Track, and Coolibah Track.

“Desert Channels has been very helpful over the years – they put signage around Coolibah track which is the most used, being the shortest one – 4 to 5 km, which is a nice walk.

“The one up to the Hall of Fame and back is about 12 km and the other one is 9 km.

“The tracks follow the channels and are well shaded.

“When it came to naming the area, I thought we should give recognition to the people who lived here originally—maybe Iningai, Kunngkari or Malintji.

“It became known as Iningai Nature Park.

“We wanted to mark the entrance to the park and the Pastoral College was once again a great supporter and supplied and grouted the two big pieces of timber above the gateway and Ergon Energy put up the two main posts.

“Job done.”

One of Noel’s daughters, Suzie, recently told us another snippet of information from one of her conversations with her dad.

One day in 2005, Noel discovered that the native Bauhinia seedlings he planted along the 300-metre walk from the carpark to the information board had been wiped out by a swarm of grasshoppers.

When Suzie asked Noel what happened next, he replied, “We nurture the survivors and start all over again”.

That was Noel.

His work was often difficult in our harsh conditions.

Iningai Park is a wonderful asset to the town of Longreach.

Thank you Noel McDarra and all who helped you establish it.

