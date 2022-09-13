Cinema returns

Michael R Williams

“Why did I want to bring back the cinema?” Star Cinema owner Norm Salisbury is sitting on a small stool behind the cinema counter, the candy fridge completely emptied and a glint in his eye.

“I’m very passionate, let’s put it that way.

“As I told people downtown, and distributors who would ring me up, I’ve missed this.

“I tried to talk to my wife into letting me open up, and she was rather settled about it.

“Anyway, to cut the story short, we got here and we’re very happy so far.”

Selling out on its first night back, and coming close throughout the weekend, Mr Salisbury is confident his new model of monthly screenings will ensure the longevity of the cinema.

“I think a cinema in a town of this size is not hard to keep open, but the cost for us is not to just buy film and show it, we have to have insurance, we have to have the air-conditioning and all that done up,” Mr Salisbury said.

“The buying of the films is no different—but to buy two programs every week, you can’t get two big ones.

“So you have to go down into the next class – and some of them are good – but they don’t always get bums on seats.

“And also, there a lot of different things that happen around town, and I wouldn’t know about it, and we’d clash.

“So hopefully, this time, I’ll know about it, and we’ll know what’s happening.

“I like to see other things myself.”

Mr Salisbury thanked a number of people who helped make the comeback successful.

“We’ve got Carolyn Carr here who’s my backstop here all year round,” he said.

“We’ve had Matt Delsar, Patsy, David Khine, Jamie Worland and Justin and Shannon from House Proud who cleaned the cinema free of charge, and heaps and heaps of people have offered to help.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the number of people willing to help.

“And of course, the community who came all weekend.”

Next month’s screening will be of Bullet Train and Where the Crawdads Sing; they will likely screen on the first Friday of October.