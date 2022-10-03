Iningai Nature Park improvements

Suzie C McDarra

SIX new directional signs were erected throughout Iningai Nature Park last week to coincide with a Memorial Service at the Park on Sunday to honour the legacy left by founder Noel McDarra.

Mr McDarra, who was a local resident for 63 years, visioned the concept of the nature reserve on the southern outskirts of Longreach in 1998.

Noel’s daughter Suzie, recently proposed an idea to the Men’s Shed team, where Noel was a founding member for many years, to add more directional signage along the main two walking tracks.

Last week, Longreach Regional Council (LRC) assisted with hole-digging and placement of the signs at six spots around the Coolibah and Wilga Tracks, a task made easier after recent rain.

Suzie said she thought of the idea to add more directional signs when she was walking daily out at the Park as part of her healing journey after Noel passed away in July.

“I had read a poor Google review about someone finding it hard to know where to go at certain points along the tracks and I thought how easy it would be to add a few more pointers along the way, which would also help those passing tourists who spontaneously stopped for a walk without a map.

At the moment you need to walk a few hundred metres from the carpark to the information board before you can see a map of the three different walking tracks.

Now, from the carpark entrance one sign will indicate the Wilga track and the other to the Coolibah track, as well as others being placed in spots where it’s unclear where to go if you are without a map.

These signs are an interim measure to a new information board which it is hoped will be erected at the front entrance, with more history and a map.

Stage two of the signage project for the Men’s Shed is to add more directional signs to indicate the longer Gidgee Track to Hall of Fame loop which links to the botanical walk on the main highway.

After a few failed attempts at walking around to find the entrance to the longest Gidgee loop, Noel’s friends Bill Parker and Alan Blunt helped Suzie find the entry near the Hall of Fame dam.

“My son called it ‘the lost entrance’ – because the track to the turnstile which is closest to the Hall of Fame entrance is over grown and so eroded away it is barely visible.”

Suzie is keen to help unlock the potential for Iningai Park to be viewed as an asset to community and ecotourism.

“The initial count 20 years ago indicated 130 or more species of birds, 11 species of frogs, 14 reptiles, 13 mammals, and 166 plant species – it’s a dream experience for nature lovers and bird watchers who are attracted to unique experiences.

“There is so much opportunity to bring the place to life with educational information available in various forms on Aboriginal artefacts, bush tucker and the history of how the area was used by our indigenous ancestors.

LRC is envisaging creating a working group of interested community members to discuss the opportunities for Iningai Park.

Desert Channels Queensland (DCQ) and LRC are dedicated to upgrading the existing information signs along the tracks, which have faded over the years.

This signage will look similar to the new signs recently updated and replaced along the Landsborough highway botanical walk into town.

So far this tourist season, Council cleaned out the inlets and outlets of walking crossings and are in the process of tidying up the walking tracks.

LRC will also construct some of the diversion drains approaches to crossings which need to be reinstated by reusing the material from the desilting of the inlets and outlets.

South West Projects have completed the Cultural Heritage inspection and George Bourne and Associates have completed the field survey and report around the four walking crossings.

Lake Eyre Basin (LEB) Rangers expressed interest in assisting with on-ground delivery, in parts.

Indigenous elder Tony Weldon said he was keen to see how Central Queensland Indigenous Development (CQID) could be involved.

Suzie, who returned to Longreach 1.5 years ago to spend time with her Dad, met with Council recently to propose some ideas including new signs like the Matilda Way “botanical walk” signs at key spots like the turnoff to Eagle Street from the highway and the T-junction at the corner of Eagle Street and Jundah Road.

And she’d love to see some basics like a drinking water tap and an environmentally friendly composting ‘nature loo’ toilet system.

She also has hopes to revive community involvement in clean up days, which was a very big job for Noel and supporting locals in the early years.

In her father’s meticulous research notes Suzie found a letter from a nationally renowned scientist, bird watcher and author of several books on birds and other fauna, Greg Czechura, who wrote: “Iningai Nature Park has the potential to be a very attractive asset to local, national and international tourists, which, if properly managed and supported, could become a valuable environmental, educational and cultural experience.”

Suzie said she felt a strong sense of knowing that Iningai Nature Park was where she needed to invest her spare time and energy after her father passed, particularly after reading so many complimentary letters people had written to her father over the years.

“Imagine Scouts orienteering out here, or a mountain-less bike club, or school kids from all over coming to explore the native flora and fauna of the area, or a practical immersion to deepen the knowledge of cultural ways – these were all groups Dad hoped would make use of Iningai,” Suzie said.

“He had grand plans for Iningai Nature Park’s future and perhaps he was ahead of his time, but I hope with his passing, the community will feel a sense of renewal in its future potential too.”