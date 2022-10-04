Hunger still exists for regional news

By Karen Simmons

Last Tuesday and Wednesday Damian Morgan, Managing Director of the Today News Group, visited Barcaldine and Winton to thank them for their support of the relaunch of the 98-year-old newspaper.

Mr Morgan addressed representatives from Central West small businesses, tourist operators, councillors and local residents at the iconic Waltzing Matilda Centre in Winton Tuesday evening.

The well-travelled public speaker said it was great to hear firsthand that the Leader is being well-received in the community.

“In this modern era of media, there are a lot of people who still love the printed copy,” Mr Morgan said.

“But those who live away or move out of their communities can still be connected through a digital copy.”

Mr Morgan described the tourism sector in the Central West as going from strength to strength, with world-class experiences on offer.

“This has motivated us to help promote it through our broader network,” he added.

Born and raised on a remote cattle property in western Queensland, Mr Morgan proudly takes a practical, ‘no-bull’ approach to sales and marketing.

He has a Bachelor of Business, Masters of Business Administration (MBA), and post-graduate qualifications from the Australian Film, Television, and Radio School and is a Fellow of the esteemed Sir Vincent Fairfax Ethics in Leadership Program.

He was keen to hear feedback from locals, meet prospective readers and advertisers and gave a presentation on the local Central Western Queensland paper.

“We want local businesses to have an opportunity to promote their products and services to the people who are most likely to buy them.”

Mayor Gavin Baskett gave a vote of appreciation towards the end of the evening and conversation continued over a fine selection of nibbles and drinks.

One of the standout feedback statements of the evening was “Keep the TV guide.”

The Today News Group publishes many regional newspapers in Australia including the Central Western Leader and Longreach Leader. The group also prints newspapers from their printing press in North Rockhampton.