New Shoe B Doo owners

By Michael R Williams and Karen Simmons

The Longreach community are excited to hear about Des and Julie Howe, the new owners of the much-loved shoe store, Shoe B Doo.

The Longreach Leader caught up with the couple last week to hear about their toe-tapping journey together and what led them to purchase the much-needed store in Longreach.

Des and Julie have spent collectively, 80 years in the shoe sales industry and met at a shoe fair in China nearly 20 years ago.

The couple has a wholesale business in Brisbane and shoe stores around regional Queensland including Bowen, Meerba and now Longreach.

Julie said they both moved from wholesale to retail a few years back.

“Our company name is This Pair Footwear which is our love story about this pair (us),” Julie said.

Des and Julie have been wholesale suppliers to Shoe B Doo and when they heard the previous owners’ sale fell through, they said they didn’t want the town to lose a shoe store.

“As a wholesaler, we didn’t want to see the shoe store close down in town here,” Des said.

“Their sale fell through, so we decided to come out and have a look at it and bought it.”

Des said there will be two local staff members to continue working at the store and will buy shoes that customers are looking for.

“We try to deal in quality footwear, in leather and non-leather,” He said.

“We want to see what customers come in to buy and we will buy accordingly. There are certain brands we will run as they are quality brands too.”

Julie said when they saw the feedback on Facebook about the store sale, they can see the excitement in the community that the shoe store isn’t closing down.

“Des has been in shoes for over 50 years and with my 30 years of experience, we have 80-plus years together,” She said.

People can look forward to some new brands coming in for ladies’ shoes, and Des mentioned some children’s shoes as well.

“The previous owner Helen was the backbone of this business and she helped maintain the business very well,” Des added.

“She is a part of this success and we would like to thank her.”