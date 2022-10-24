You can be water-wise

Neil Fisher

Did you know it is National Water week?

This could be the chance to make your garden water-wise while still retaining a natural beauty.

There are many ways in which the home gardener can conserve water and maximise the effects of the limited water available.

Mulching is probably the most effective method of conserving ground moisture.

Most soil will quickly dry out and develop cracks when it is exposed to direct sunlight.

Consequently, more frequent and heavier watering is required to maintain plants.

Mulching will prevent your soil from drying and cracking and it will also help develop a much better root system for your plants.

This in turn will give you a healthier and more vigorous plant.

This is achieved through the mulch cover maintaining a cool soil surface.

Another aspect of mulching is the prevention of weed growth that can draw water-wanted plants into your garden.

Plant selection is another important method of reducing water consumption.

Most gardeners when visiting a nursery will find hundreds of beautiful plants that are available.

But all plants have different watering requirements.

Taking a walk through the Longreach Botanic Gardens can provide many good ideas for a water-wise garden.

Much of the collection grown in these gardens even proves that native waterwise plants can live for many years.

How many times do you find that you have one plant in your garden that always is wilting yet all other plants look fine?

The first thing that usually happens is that you give that plant extra water instead you may be best to replace it with a more suitable and water-wise plant.

The following are some very colourful water-wise plants that might make a show in your garden.

Caesalpinia pulcherrima or Bird of Paradise is a hardy tropical-looking shrub with lush green fern-like foliage.

It is tolerant of most soil conditions and thrives in the hottest areas of the garden.

Large colourful clusters of orange-red flowers occur from summer until late autumn.

Cassia biflorus Calypso Gold is a low multi-stemmed shrub with Poinciana-like foliage.

Masses of small yellow flowers will appear during March and April each year.

This shrub is very adaptable to gardening conditions in Central Queensland.

Did You Know?

The leaves of Cassia biflorus when crushed and boiled in water.

After cooling, it produces water that is particularly effective for washing smelly feet!

Combretum constricutm or New Guinea Bottlebrush is a spectacular Autumn flowering shrub.

The common name of this plant confuses many gardeners, as it is not from New Guinea but is actually a native of Africa.

This broad-leafed shrub grows to about two metres high and produces masses of orange pom-pom flowers that will attract all nectar-feeding birds.

Galphimia glauca or Golden Shower is a fast-growing, evergreen medium shrub to two metres with masses of beautiful yellow star-shaped flowers during spring and summer.

It prefers well-drained soil in full sun but will tolerate some shade.

It is frost and drought-tolerant and is also suitable for most inland locations around Central Queensland.

Plumeria pudica or the Hammer Leaf Frangipani or Bridal Bouquet is a fast-growing evergreen Frangipani.

This Frangipani produces an abundance of brilliant white flowers with a little yellow in the throat.

The elongated leaves are unlike most other Frangipani with a hammer shape, thus the common name, Hammerhead Frangipani.

It can grow up to five metres tall or is able to be pruned and shaped into a bushy shrub.

Turnera ulmifolia or Gold Star is a small, dense, compact shrub that will grow less than one metre in height.

The yellow buttercup-like blooms are the size of a fifty-cent piece and appear all year but last only one day.

The flowers are attractive to butterflies and other nectar-loving insects.

It grows best in full sun in well-drained soil and is an excellent choice for a water-wise garden.

Vitex trifolia purpurea is a stunning large shrub that produces eye-catching purple foliage.

The flowers are borne on small spikes and are a soft baby blue in colour.

The shrub itself will grow to around three metres high and almost as wide and will form a great windbreak for other slower-growing shrubs.

These plants can provide you with at least four or five different garden styles.

A visit to your local nursery this weekend can give you a good indication of the water-wise plant varieties available for this area.