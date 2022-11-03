Keeping the community safe with CCTV

By Khrysti Balanay, Cq Today

As a new initiative is launched, the Central Queensland community could play an important role in working with police to solve crimes.

The Community Camera Alliance is a joint initiative between the Capricornia Police District and the Queensland Police Service where residents and businesses can register their closed circuit television (CCTV) online.

The Capricornia Police District Superintendent Glen Pointing said the launch of the Community Camera Alliance would help prevent crime and make the community safer.

“CCTV is fast becoming a crucial investigative tool in modern policing,” he said.

“It is envisioned that the Community Camera Alliance would increase the solvability of recorded crime through the early identification of offenders and improve officer efficiency.

“Registrations for the program are voluntary and stored on a pre-existing police database called QPRIME, which is only accessed by authorised members of the QPS.

“If the registering member changes their mind, their details will be removed from the database at any time.”

Rockhampton Inspector Ben Carroll said police rely on the goodwill and support of the community when addressing criminal issues, and this initiative would assist even further.

“A couple of months ago, there was a very tragic homicide here in Rockhampton,” he said.

“Detectives did a massive amount of footwork where they door-knocked residences and gained CCTV footage.

“That CCTV footage was one of the tools that enabled us to solve that matter fairly quickly and is now before the court.

“That is one simple example of how that can assist us.”

Inspector Carroll acknowledged the work of Acting Senior Sergeant Josh White from Rockhampton Forensic Services and Detective Sergeant Kev Mawdsley from the Criminal Investigation Branch for establishing the Community Camera Alliance.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga congratulated the partnership and the involvement of both Rockhampton Regional and Livingstone Shire Councils.

“I know the officers have been working on this for some time, and it is great to see the technology being used for crime prevention,” she said.

“We have seen body worn cameras and QLiTE devices introduced to Queensland policing in the past few years. I think this opt-in Community Camera Alliance will help improve efficiency in their investigations.

“We know that people are less likely to commit a crime if they think they will be caught, and this is a good way of letting people know they are more likely to be caught.”

The registration form for the Community Camera Alliance can be found on the Queensland Police website.