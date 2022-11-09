Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame Wins Major Tourist Award at QTIC QLD Tourism Awards

Local Longreach tourist operator, Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame has won a Bronze Queensland Tourism Award at last night’s annual awards ceremony, taking home Major Tourist Attractions.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) hosted their 37th Annual Queensland Tourism Awards last night, recognising the outstanding achievements of the state’s tourism industry. The Awards covered thirty categories, ranging from attractions, events, accommodations and more.

Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame won the honourable Queensland Tourism Award in the Major Tourist Attractions category for its excellence and valued contribution to the tourism sector. The announcement was made last night at a prestigious Black-Tie Gala Ceremony at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre amongst various prominent industry figures in attendance.

Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame, located in Longreach has become a beacon for travellers to the outback for its unique architecture and history of the outback.

Marketing Manager, Annette McBride said, “2022 has seen demand for outback travel expand across all demographics, with children, family groups, student groups and couples all making the journey to see their own backyard.”

Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd Mills says Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame underpins a sense of place and national identity, “sitting round the kitchen table and telling stories is part of our nature and this has been uplifted over three floors and 11 galleries to give the visitor the history and the future of Australia’s rural heritage.”

Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame was one of fifteen Outback Queensland operators that were short-listed for this year’s QTIC awards—an incredible achievement for the entire tourism outback industry.