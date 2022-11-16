New sign on path to Longreach

Michael R Williams

A new digital sign has been erected on along Landsborough Highway coming into Longreach from the east that aims to showcase important information to locals and travellers.

Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner said Council applied for a grant for the sign 12 months ago, and the sign has now arrived.

“It’s a very impressive large digital electronic sign that will be a significantly advantageous sign for promoting events that are on in Longreach and surrounding towns,” he said.

“Whether that be the Christmas Street Party, the Longreach Show, Opera or any other event, we can show it on that sign and locals or visitors can know where it’s on at and all the details.

“The sign can also display photos, but we can not show videos as it is on a main road.”

Mr Rayner said in the event of a disaster the sign would display important information to visitors, including vital road safety information.

“It’s very contemporary and modern, it has the corporate colours of Longreach Council so it ties in nicely with the scheme of our Council building and the Library,” he said.

“We’re very grateful for the funding from the State Government.”