Rewald runs rampant at Bacaldine

Andrew Watts; Longreach Jockey Club

Popular Blackall conditional David Rewald had a day out at the Barcaldine Race club on Saturday with a training treble.

It was the last race meeting for the Barcaldine Club for 2022 with around 300 race-goers trackside to enjoy a wonderful day’s country racing.

The first of Rewald’s winners came in race two the Benchmark 55 Handicap over 1000 metres with Flashphibian getting the nod on the line for jockey Robbie Farr with Mark Oates’ and Anna Bakos Mustapha a nose further back and Shenanigan City finished in third.

Rewald’s second winner was All Sorted who won the Maiden making it a double to Robbie Faehr.

All Sorted faced the starter for the 21st time on Saturday for its first win and won very impressively over Tuscan Belle and Gold VIP.

And it was a running treble for Riewoldt with a win for Zillitor in the Ray White Rural Longreach and Barcaldine handicap over 1200 metres.

In what was a very busy finish, Zilitor, hard up against the inside fence, won by a nose with Sarah Robins in the saddle over Rapids and Kalmar who made up a stack of ground to finish in third.

Astbury Park was back in the winners for Boy Foster and Tim Brummel. It led throughout to beat Love Over Gold and King Coney.

Later on in the day, Typhoon Talaya for Patrick O’Toole and Jason Missen was a very impressive winner settling back in the field, Typhoon Talaya displayed an explosive turn of foot to win by two and a half lengths over Portobel and Run Rampant.

The final race on the program was a very impressive win for the locally trained Grand Palazzo.

Grand Palazzo faced the starter for the first time over the mile and relished the distance winning by five and a half lengths in track record time for trainer Tony Schofield and jockey Jason Missen who had a good day in the saddle defeating the favourite Tower Road and tear-away early leader Moriconi who stuck on well for third.

Racing this weekend returns to Longreach for their Christmas race day but all eyes will be on Doomben for the Country Cup’s Challenge and Country Stampede.

This is a great concept by racing Queensland to allow our country’s participants to race for the city’s riches.

Good luck to our chargers who are down in Brisbane, the Mark Oats duo of Halcyon House, who will compete in the Stampede and the Julie Egling-owned No Innuendo who will face the starter in the Country Cup’s Challenge.

Clinton Austen from Blackall with saddle up Burden in the Challenge and Echo Point, who will be the favourite in the Challenge, is owned by a local contingent of Barcaldine owners.