Splash and dash at OLC

Michael R Williams

Students at Our Lady’s Catholic School were treated to a bit of fun last week with a “Splatacular Fun Run” held on the school oval.

Organiser and P&F Fundraising Coordinator Lisa Neuendorf said there was more to the event than fun, raising funds for the school to get valuable resources.

“We ended up raising $3,500, and now we get to have a fun afternoon with slime and colour,” she said.

“It’s a good time to have with the kids.”

Ms Neuendorf said this was a fun way to end off the year with the kids.

“We wanted to end the year on a high note,” she said.