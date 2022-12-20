$180k now min. income to service $500k mortgage

Aussie mortgage holders have been dealt a final blow for 2022 from the RBA.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Philip Lowe, Governor of Monetary Policy Decision at the Reserve Bank of Australia said the Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.10 per cent.

“Inflation in Australia is too high, at 6.9 per cent over the year to October,” Mr Lowe said.

“Global factors explain much of this high inflation, but strong domestic demand relative to the ability of the economy to meet that demand is also playing a role.

“Returning inflation to target requires a more sustainable balance between demand and supply.”

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said the RBA’s final cash rate decision for 2022 may not have been the festive news homeowners were hoping for.

“This eighth rate hike since May means that the average home loan rate has jumped from the mid “3s” to the mid “6s”,” he said.

“Put another way, Aussies with a $500,000 mortgage will be paying almost $900 more per month compared to what they were paying in April.

“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary.”

More than 2 in 5 Australians (44%) are running out of money between payday, according to a Finder survey of 1,054 respondents.

One in six Australians (16%) – an estimated 3.2 million people – run out of money before their pay hits their account.

Women (55%) are almost twice as likely as men (32%) to run out of money between pay.

Cooke said Aussies were having to devote a bigger share of their budgets to essential living expenses.

“The current series of rake hikes has added almost $11,000 to the annual cost of a $500,000 mortgage – a huge amount of extra money for mortgage holders to fork out.

“Renters are also doing it tough; vacancy levels are at record lows and the latest Rental Affordability Index shows all capital cities saw a drop in affordability this year.

“Between what Aussies earn and what they spend – for many there’s nothing left over at the end of the month.”

For those running out of money, Cooke recommended reviewing their spending.

Tim Reardon, from Housing Industry Association, predicted another increase saying, “They have indicated more hikes still to come, though further hikes are jeopardising the housing industry’s soft landing and weighing too heavily on households and businesses.

“Further rate increases are likely to cause the building industry to continue through a bust-boom-bust cycle, undermining the return to stable GDP growth,” he said.